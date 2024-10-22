Fort Collins woman shot in leg after confronting men trying to break into her car, police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are looking for two men who shot and injured a woman whose car the suspects were trying to break into early Monday morning, according to a department release.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Crown Ridge Lane in Fort Collins.

Police said the victim was awoken by a family member who had observed two men breaking into her vehicle, which was parked in front of her home.

The woman ran outside to confront the suspects, at which point one of the two men fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the leg, according to police.

The suspects — described as two males wearing dark-colored clothing, hoodies, and backpacks — fled on foot before officers arrived, police said in the news release.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and has since been released.

“This type of violence will not be tolerated in our community and our detectives are committed to identifying and apprehending the suspects. The safety of our community is our priority, and we ask the public to call 911 immediately if they witness any criminal activity or suspicious behavior,” said Lt. Adam Ruehlen in the release.

Police are asking area residents to check any home security cameras, doorbell cameras, or business surveillance footage for suspicious activity, especially any individuals matching the suspects’ description between 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. Sunday night into Monday morning.

Anyone with relevant footage or information can email Detective Dollie Knab at tipsline@fcgov.com or the FCPS Tip Line at (970) 416 2825.

Individuals who want to remain anonymous can contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221 6868 with any information.