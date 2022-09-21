3 injured after RTD light rail train derails in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured after an RTD light rail train derailed in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

The R Line train derailed at the intersection of South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue at about 4 p.m., according to Aurora police.

Aurora Fire Rescue is on scene and said paramedics transported three patients with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital.

RTD said trains will run between Lincoln Station to Florida Station and between Peoria Station and the 13th Ave. Station while a bus will shuttle passengers inside the closed section.

The entire intersection will be closed for an extended period of time, police said.

This is the second derailment in the area in the past four years. In January of 2019, one person was injured when an R Line train derailed on the same set of tracks.