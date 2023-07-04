2 homes destroyed due to improper fireworks disposal, South Metro Fire Rescue says

PARKER, Colo. — Two families in Parker were left without homes early Tuesday morning, July 4, because South Metro Fire said legal fireworks were not disposed of properly.

Investigators determined the fireworks were left in a plastic bin outside one of the garages, and that's what caused the fire, according to a South Metro Fire tweet. The blaze destroyed two homes near the intersection of Jordan Road and Clarke Farms Drive in Parker just after midnight.

But firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to three neighboring homes.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor burn injury.

Firefighters will remain there for several hours to extinguish hot spots.

Final Update: Fire Investigators determined that improper disposal of legal fireworks in a plastic bin outside the garage caused this fire. Both homes were destroyed and the families are displaced. Firefighters will remain on scene for several more hours extinguishing hot spots. pic.twitter.com/JR1zs1r1eJ — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 4, 2023