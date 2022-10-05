2 boys shot, killed after getting into backyard were armed with gun, machete: Northglenn police

DENVER — New details in connection with the fatal shooting of two teens in Northglenn were released Wednesday.

The two boys who were shot and killed after allegedly gaining entry into the backyard of a home in Northglenn Sunday afternoon were armed with a handgun and a machete, police said.

Police believe the two males broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of the home. When approached by the resident, there was an exchange of gunfire and the two boys were struck and killed. Police did not say if the resident sustained any injuries.

Police said one juvenile was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and one with a machete. Both weapons were recovered from the scene.

The shooting, which happened at around 2 p.m. on Pearl Street near the intersection of E. 116th Avenue, is also linked to a burglary in the area, according to detectives.

Items from the linked burglary, including an airsoft gun, were recovered in the backyard of the Pearl St. residence, investigators said in a news release Wednesday.

The identities of the two boys have not been released. However, authorities said their next of kin have been notified.

No charges have been filed in the case. Police said once the investigation is complete, the Northglenn Police Department will formally present the results of the investigation to the district attorney’s office, which will make a determination on whether the facts of the case warrant criminal charges.

