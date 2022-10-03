Two boys shot and killed after trying to get into homeowner’s backyard in Northglenn, police say

NORTHGLENN, Colo. – Two boys were shot and killed after allegedly trying to break into the backyard of a home in Northglenn Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson with the police department said Monday.

The shooting, which happened at around 2 p.m. on Pearl Street near the intersection of E. 116th Avenue, is also linked to a burglary in the area, according to detectives.

Investigators said in a news release Monday that based on a preliminary investigation into the double shooting, it is believed that the boys broke a fence to try and get into the backyard of the home but were shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire when approached by the homeowner.

Once at the scene after receiving a report of trespass and felony menacing, officers saw the juveniles with gunshot wounds and both were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they later died, according to police.

No additional details about the shooting were released. It's also unclear if the homeowner will face any charges in connection with the shooting.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked to contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303.450.8868 or jmahan@northglenn.org.