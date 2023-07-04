2 Aurora fires break out between Monday night and Tuesday morning

AURORA, Colo. — It was a late Monday night and busy early Tuesday morning for Aurora firefighters after two fires broke out within hours.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a home on fire on South Worchester Street that witnesses said started from possible firework debris on the roof.

Crews did find a fire in the attic when they arrived on scene. Aurora Fire is investigating what specifically was the origin of the blaze.

In the meantime, the house is temporarily uninhabitable, according to Aurora Fire Rescue, displacing two adults, juveniles, cats and three dogs.

No people or animals were injured in the fire.

AFR crews are now working a second incident in the 600 block of S Worchester street. Initial reports are of a fire that appears to have started on the roof of the structure. pic.twitter.com/8IkvstMjTK — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 4, 2023

While firefighters were en route to the fire on South Worchester Street, Aurora Fire Rescue dispatched more crews to another blaze reported at a townhome complex on East Rice Circle.

Investigators said the main building was unstable, the stairs were burned out, and the fire spread to other buildings.

Aurora Fire Rescue does not know exactly how many residents are out of a home as a result.

No residents were hurt, but one firefighter was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. That firefighter is expected to be released Tuesday evening or early Wednesday. Several Aurora police officers drove themselves to the hospital to get treatment for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AFR crews are working a 2nd alarm fire incident in a townhome complex of the 17000 block of E Rice Circle. At this time, it appears several units are involved with fires on multiple floors. pic.twitter.com/0TuTvajvbx — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 4, 2023