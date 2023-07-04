Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 Aurora fires break out between Monday night and Tuesday morning

Witnesses attribute South Worchester Street fire to fireworks debris on the roof of a home
Fire investigators determined that improper disposal of legal fireworks in a plastic bin outside a Parker garage caused the fire Tuesday, July 4.
Aurora house fire July 4,2023.png
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 11:14:19-04

AURORA, Colo. — It was a late Monday night and busy early Tuesday morning for Aurora firefighters after two fires broke out within hours.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a home on fire on South Worchester Street that witnesses said started from possible firework debris on the roof.

Crews did find a fire in the attic when they arrived on scene. Aurora Fire is investigating what specifically was the origin of the blaze.

In the meantime, the house is temporarily uninhabitable, according to Aurora Fire Rescue, displacing two adults, juveniles, cats and three dogs.

No people or animals were injured in the fire.

While firefighters were en route to the fire on South Worchester Street, Aurora Fire Rescue dispatched more crews to another blaze reported at a townhome complex on East Rice Circle.

Investigators said the main building was unstable, the stairs were burned out, and the fire spread to other buildings.

Aurora Fire Rescue does not know exactly how many residents are out of a home as a result.

No residents were hurt, but one firefighter was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. That firefighter is expected to be released Tuesday evening or early Wednesday. Several Aurora police officers drove themselves to the hospital to get treatment for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know