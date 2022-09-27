2 arrested in connection with fatal Aurora shooting on Sept. 17

AURORA, Colo. — Two suspects were arrested in connection with a mid-September fatal shooting in Aurora.

On Sept. 17 around 12:45 p.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the 900 block of S. Ironton Street after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, which was between E. Tennessee and E. Kentucky, they found a man who had been shot and killed inside a vehicle, police said.

He was identified as 39-year-old Paul Colin Stone, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives with APD's Major Crimes and Homicide Unit began investigating the homicide.

Following witness interviews and evidence analysis, police were able to announce Tuesday morning that two people had been arrested.

The suspects were identified as Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, police said. They were booked in jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Sept. 17 shooting was one of five separate shootings that weekend in the Denver metro area that left four others wounded.