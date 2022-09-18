5 separate weekend shootings leave 4 wounded, 1 dead in metro Denver

DENVER — Authorities in the Denver metro area are investigating five separate shootings over the weekend that left one man dead and wounded four others. No arrests have been announced.

Two separate shootings in Denver Friday night wounded two men. In Aurora, a pair of unrelated shootings turned fatal for one man and another was critically wounded. And in Northglenn, a man was wounded in a shooting during a party Saturday night.

The Denver shootings occurred Friday evening. The first one happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 44th Ave. and North Madison St. One man was wounded.

The second unrelated shooting in Denver occurred about five hours later Friday near the intersection of East 20th Ave. and North Clarkson St. One man was transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

In Aurora, a fatal shooting in broad daylight occurred just after noon Saturday on South Ironton St., between East Tennessee and East Kentucky avenues. Police say a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle at that location.

The second shooting in Aurora occurred early Sunday morning near East Montview Blvd. and Clinton St. A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The Northglenn shooting occurred Saturday night during a party in the 200 block of Muriel Dr. Witnesses told police an altercation took place and several shots were fired. A 22-year-old man was struck and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the Northglenn shooting is described as a Hispanic male, who fled the scene in a newer model four-door silver or gray Chrysler 300, according to police.