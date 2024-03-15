19-year-old sentenced to 40 years in prison in case of deadly arson in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday in connection with a 2020 house fire that killed a Senegalese family in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Gavin Seymour pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January. He faced between 16 and 40 years in prison on the single count. Dozens of other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The fire was reported in the early hours of Aug. 5, 2020, along the 5300 block of N. Truckee Street. Later that day, the Denver Fire Department confirmed a toddler, child, and three adults had died — later identified as Djibril and Adja Diol, their 2-year-old daughter Khadija, Hassan Diol and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye — and investigators suspected arson. The family had immigrated to Colorado from Senegal.

Denver7

About half a year after the deadly fire, in late January 2021, authorities arrested three teens in connection with the crime: Seymour and Kevin Bui, both 16 years old at the time of their arrest, and Dillon Siebert, who was 15 at the time of his arrest. The trio incorrectly thought Bui's stolen iPhone was inside the home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Our partners at The Denver Post contributed to this report.