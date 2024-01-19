19-year-old pleads guilty to murder in Green Valley Ranch fire that killed 5 family members

DENVER — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for starting a house fire that killed five people in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood more than three years ago.

Gavin Seymour pleaded guilty in the Aug. 5, 2020, fire that killed five Senegalese family members in a home on Truckee Street. He faces between 16 and 40 years in prison on the single count of second-degree murder. Dozens of other charges against him will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

“Guilty,” Seymour said when asked for his plea Friday morning in Denver District Court.

