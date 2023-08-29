Watch Now
18-year-old man arrested in connection with Greeley homicide

The suspect is in the Weld County Jail on a $2 million bond.
Greeley police
Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 29, 2023
GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a shooting that killed one man and injured another person on Saturday.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of North 11th Avenue.

Jesus Balderas was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder and First Degree Assault, according to the Greeley Police Department.

A 25-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital where he died. A second victim, a 19-year-old man, was seriously injured but expected to survive, police said.

Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later located Balderas driving a vehicle in west Greeley, according to a news release.

The suspect is in the Weld County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9532.

