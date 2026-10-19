18 arrested, including 4 minors, in organized crime sting across the Denver metro, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — Eighteen people were arrested, including four minors, following a monthslong investigation into organized crime rings across the Denver metro, officials with the Aurora Police Department said Monday.

The 13-month investigation targeted 20 members of a local criminal organization responsible for more than 20 criminal episodes affecting 13 jurisdictions, including the cities of Aurora, Bennett, Commerce City, Denver, Frederick, Firestone, Greeley and Parker, as well as Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Weld counties, according to a news release.

Joe Moylan, a spokesperson with Aurora police, said investigators obtained 67 search warrants and seized 31 firearms during the investigation.

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Arrest warrants were obtained for 18 suspects, including 14 adults and four minors, on a total of 185 criminal charges, including 166 felonies and 19 misdemeanors. All 18 suspects are in custody and charged in Denver District Court, Moylan said.

The suspects were arrested during two multi-jurisdictional operations on Sept. 15 and Oct. 7, according to the news release.

The first take down operation targeted 12 suspects and all were taken into custody. The second take down operation targeted the remaining six suspects, five of whom were arrested that day. The final suspect was taken into custody days later, Moylan added.

The suspects arrested were Brandon McAfee, 48; Daniel Lopez, 20; Diego Rodriguez-Balderrama, 18; Gina Bramlett, 59; Griselda Muniz, 38; Nicole Garcia, 47; Oscar Aguilar-Rea, 18; Guadalupe Lopez, 19; Armando Valdez, 23; Christian Mayfield, 21; Christopher Smith, 21; Lakeno Conde-Smith, 18; Tom Cruz-Monfil, 21; Devyn Roman, 22.

The juvenile suspects ranged in age from 16 to 17 years of age. They were not identified because they are juveniles.

Crime 13 arrested in human trafficking operation across the Denver metro, police say Óscar Contreras

Among the charges several individuals share are attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and menacing; aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and menacing, and violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA).

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with any additional information about criminal activity involving the above suspects is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.