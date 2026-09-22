13 arrested in multi-agency human trafficking operation across the Denver metro, police say

AURORA, Colo. — More than a dozen men from across the Denver metro area were arrested recently following a monthslong investigation targeting child sex offenders.

The suspects, which range in age from 21 to 65 years old, were arrested as part of operation Stopping Adults from Exploiting (SAFE) Kids, which was partly motivated by the passage of Colorado Senate Bill 26-15, which elevated internet luring of a child for commercial sexual activity to a Class 3 felony from a Class 5 felony, according to Aurora Police Department spokesman Joe Moylan.

The new also established mandatory minimum prison sentences of 4-12 years in alignment with similar offenses, such as pimping, procuring and pandering a child, Moylan added.

top-stories.mp4

Among the 13 suspects, 2 were already registered sex offenders, 7 brought sexual devices, 1 brought ketamine, another brought vodka and one brought a firearm. The average age of the suspects was 39 years old, he said.

“In today’s online world, offenders who seek to sexually exploit children can do so behind closed doors and out of public view, which is why proactive police work is so important in exposing these crimes,” said Lt. Seth Robertson, who oversees the Aurora Police Department’s Special Victims Section. “The people we encountered during this operation knew exactly what they were doing; some arrived with sexual devices, drugs or alcohol they intended to provide to or use with someone they believed to be a minor.

Officials said planning for the operation began in May when detectives identified websites where child internet luring and human trafficking activity takes place. Detectives used undercover identities and pretended to be underage to engage with the suspects online starting in about mid-August, Moylan said.

Among the 13 suspects, 4 initially stopped chatting with the undercover personas online once they learned they were underage, only to later re-engage in conversations on their own.



“Several suspects traveled from communities across the Denver metro area and many arrived with the exact amount of cash discussed for sexual services, despite being told they were communicating with someone underage,” said Investigations Bureau Cmdr. Marc Paolino. “Their actions, including the time and effort they took to arrange and pursue these encounters, demonstrate the seriousness of their intent.”

Though the charges for the 13 suspects vary, many share several charges, including patronizing a prostituted child, solicitation, internet luring of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child.

The 13 suspects arrested during Operation SAFE Kids were identified by Moylan as: Jeffrey Lutsk, 65, of Aurora; Frank Herman, 21, of Arvada; Kristopher Dominguez, 29, of Denver; Thomas Wohlman, 58, of Denver; Jonathan Kranich, 41, of Centennial; Jesus Cedillo, 45, of Aurora; Samuel Wahlgren, 32, of Denver; Danny Davis, 62, Devar Lewis, 27, of Aurora; Joshua Tarver, 36, Hikmat Hikmat, 23, of Castle Pines; Robert Titus, 37, of Aurora; and 33-year-old Fermin Rivera-Garcia.

Bond amounts for the suspects were set between $25,000 - $75,000, a review by Denver7 shows.

Besides the Aurora Police Department, several local, state and federal partner agencies also participated in the operation, including the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.



The investigations are active and ongoing, and detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who might have information about additional criminal activity involving the 13 suspects.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913. 7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.