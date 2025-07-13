16-year-old driver killed, 3 other teens injured in single-vehicle crash in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The 16-year-old male driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was killed and three others injured in a single-vehicle crash near Peyton in El Paso County Saturday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on N. Peyton Highway, north of Pinon Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said the teenage driver failed to negotiate a left curve, went off the right side of the road, and rolled the vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and airlifted to an area hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.

The three other teenagers in the Pathfinder — two 16-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy — were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CSP is asking those who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 719-544-2424 and reference case number VC250232.