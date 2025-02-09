15-year-old fighting alleged robbers at Aurora park was shot in hand, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old was shot in the hand at an Aurora Park late Saturday after he fought back against two people allegedly trying to rob him, the police department said.

The Aurora Police Department said a 15-year-old boy told authorities that two people he did not know — only described as males of unknown age — tried to rob him at gunpoint at Montview Park around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The teen said he fought back and a suspect shot him in the hand.



The 15-year-old said he was able to run home, and was driven to the hospital for medical attention, police reported. His injuries are not life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified or arrested as of Sunday morning.

The 15-year-old is the third teenager in Aurora who was shot within about six hours on Saturday. At 5:20 p.m. that day, two teens were shot outside Skate City, a roller skating rink located at 15100 E. Girard Avenue. A boy had serious injuries and a 14-year-old girl had injuries that were not life-threatening. Read more about this incident here.