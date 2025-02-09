2 teens injured in shooting outside Aurora roller skating rink on Saturday

AURORA, Colo. — Two teenagers were shot outside an Aurora roller skating rink late in the afternoon on Saturday and police are now working to identify the suspects.

Shortly after 5:20 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a shootout in the south parking lot of Skate City, a roller skating rink located at 15100 E. Girard Avenue, the department said.



Police learned that a teenage boy was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. His age was not immediately available. In addition, an ambulance crew transported a 14-year-old girl to a hospital. She had injuries that were not life-threatening.

"Numerous shell casings of different calibers have been located in the parking lot, and additional evidence was discovered nearby," police reported.

Denver7

As of 7:44 p.m., nobody was in custody. Police have not yet shared any details on the suspects, but said that they believe the victims may have known the suspects.

No other details were available as of publishing time.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or reporting it online. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated.