$118,000-worth of goods stolen in two separate burglaries, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying seven suspects from two separate burglaries where $118,000-worth of goods were stolen.

The first burglary happened around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the 6500 block of South Rifle Way. The sheriff's office said four people — three men and one woman — smashed a sliding glass door to enter a home and then rummaged through bedroom closets and dressers. They stole jewelry valued at $6,000, according to ACSO.

Surveillance video caught the suspects both in front of the house and in the backyard. They then took off in a newer model silver Nissan Altima.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Each of the four suspects faces felony charges of burglary, criminal mischief and theft, the sheriff's office said.

The second burglary happened around 10:30 a.m. on March 23 in the 6300 block of South Havana Street. The sheriff's office said three men pried open the apartment door and stole "a large amount of cash, a designer handbag, jewelry and a computer." In total, the stolen goods are valued at more than $112,000,

Surveillance video captured the men wearing dark clothing. One of them was wearing an orange vest and carrying a black bag.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said each of the three suspects faces felony charges of possession of burglary tools used to facilitate entry, burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

Anyone with information about the seven people is asked to contact the ACSO tipline at 720-874-8477.