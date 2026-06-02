11 kids safe after winds push craft into choppy water at Reuter Hess

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — It was a tense moment for 11 kids and two adults on the Reuter Hess Reservoir Tuesday as fierce winds pushed the group’s craft off course and into choppy water.

South Metro Fire Rescue got the call to respond to the Douglas County reservoir around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival on scene, crews reported the group was out of the water and safely on shore.

One person was medically evaluated on scene, SMFR said.

The agency said all 13 were wearing safety jackets.

SMFR issued a reminder that as temperatures rise and more people head to the water, it’s important to wear a properly fitted Coast Guard-approved life jacket and stay alert to changing weather conditions.