104.3 The Fan shakes up lineup to make room for former Bronco Phillip Lindsay

104.3 The Fan in Denver on Tuesday announced a shakeup to its lineup to make way for a new show with hometown star, former Denver Bronco and Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay. “The Drive with Zach Bye and Denver, Colorado’s own Phillip Lindsay'' will take over the weekday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m time period starting on Wednesday.

Lindsay, who most recently played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons was born in Denver, grew up in Aurora and was team captain at the University of Colorado where he stood out as the Buff’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards and yards from scrimmage.

“I can’t put into words how thrilled I am to team up with Zach and begin my new career in this city that means absolutely everything to me,” said Lindsay in a news release. “I know what it means to be from Denver, I’ve lived here my entire life. This is my city. This is my home. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got, just like I did every time I stepped on the field here.”

Lindsay posted two back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018 and 2019. Lindsay started his football career at South High School in Denver before heading to CU in 2013.

Zach Bye most recently hosted the midday time slot on 104.3 The Fan.

“It remains incredibly humbling to be a part of this community and 104.3 The Fan,” said Bye in the station’s release. “I’m honored to join Phil, as we carry on the incredible legacy of ‘The Drive’ while making the show our own.”

As part of the changes, the station canceled other programs including ‘The Players Club with Nate Jackson’ and moved Darren McKee, a longtime host of ‘The Drive’ out of the afternoon slot.

On his social media feed, McKee, who with Alfred Williams dominated the ratings for years on 'The Drive', responded to the news: 'On to the next thing.'

Below is 104.3 The Fan's new lineup:

6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. “Schlereth and Evans”

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. “Stokley and Josh”

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. “The Drive with Zach Bye and Denver, Colorado’s own Phillip Lindsay”

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Denver Sports Tonight”