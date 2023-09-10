10 years of grit, grace & gratitude: Town of Lyons hosts official flood remembrance ceremony

LYONS, Colo. — The Town of Lyons hosted a flood remembrance ceremony Sunday in Sandstone Park, marking a decade since historic rainfall caused widespread destruction.

Dozens of residents gathered to reflect and remember the worst disaster in the town's history. With more than 17 inches of rainfall over a two-day span, the waters carved Lyons into six islands.

Claudia Paterno remembers September 10, 2013, like it was yesterday.

"It was raining and raining and it actually was my daughter who said 'Mom, I think the river's getting pretty high,'" said Paterno.

Alongside many of her neighbors, Paterno spent Sunday in Sandstone Park at the town's official remembrance ceremony.

Mayor Hollie Rogin declared Sunday, September 10 Grit, Grace & Gratitude Day in the Town of Lyons, to remember the remarkable recovery that's brought the community closer.

Local News A look back at the 2013 Colorado floods that changed the state forever Robert Garrison

Governor Jared Polis attended the event. He said the town's legacy isn't the flood, it's the remarkable recovery. During Polis' remarks, he said fires, droughts and other weather events are happening more than ever before and the state needs to be ready to respond.

Senator John Hickenlooper, Senator Michael Bennet, Congressman Joe Neguse and Commissioner Marta Loachamin were also in attendance.

Many attending were wearing the town's message on their backs.

There were also pieces recovered after the storm on display at the Lyons Regional Library, as a part of the town's remembrance events.

"We cleaned it a little bit but we left some dirt and rocks in it," said artist Cathy Rivers as she pointed to a piano keyboard that was pulled from the riverbank nearly a year after the flood.

Denver7

While not everyone wants to remember destruction, Paterno said looking back, it's made the town what it is today.

"We were a community and then we became a family," she said.

The town will host a candlelight vigil Monday at Confluence Circle to reflect on this significant event. That runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

