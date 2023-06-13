10 injured in shooting in downtown Denver after Nuggets win NBA Championship

DENVER — Ten people were injured in a mass shooting during celebrations in downtown Denver just after the Nuggets clinched the NBA championship early Tuesday morning.

The shooting, first reported by Denver police just after midnight, happened in the 2000 block of Market Street where thousands of people had gathered.

Police initially tweeted four victims and a suspect had possibly been shot and injured. The suspect was taken into custody.

At around 2:30 a.m., police updated to say nine gunshot victims were taken to a hospital. The suspect is the 10th injured person.

Three of the injured victims are in critical condition, as of the latest update Tuesday morning. The other gunshot victims did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hours after the shooting, investigators were pouring over remnants of the chaotic scene.

David Zalubowski/AP Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team's first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dozens of evidence markers covered the intersection where scooters and bikes were tossed all over the crime scene.

During an early report, Denver7 reporter Veronica Acosta noted crime scene tape surrounding a parking lot where a SUV had its windows shot out.

Denver police tweeted the investigation is ongoing but believed the shooting possibly began as “an altercation involving several individuals.”

Police are expected to give a briefing at 11:30 a.m. and Denver7 will stream the press conference on our digital and social platforms.

Ten people shot in Downtown Denver