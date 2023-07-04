1 woman dead following car crash Monday night, Aurora police says

AURORA, Colo. — A woman is dead following a car crash Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 9:15 p.m. on July 3, Aurora police got a call about a crash on East Colfax Avenue and North Roosevelt Way. Investigators found that a 69-year-old Aurora woman was driving eastbound on Colfax and was making a left-hand turn to go northbound on Roosevelt when she turned in front of another driver. The car she hit was traveling westbound on Colfax when the two collided.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. First responders gave the man medical care at the site of the crash. He was not taken to the hospital.

All westbound traffic Colfax, west of Tower Road, was closed for roughly three hours Monday night as APD's Traffic Unit investigated.

If you witnessed this crash or have dash-camera footage and have not yet spoken to police, APD asks you to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

APD said the crash marks the 33rd traffic-related death this year in Aurora.

