Search underway for 1 person missing in water at Cherry Creek State Park, per South Metro Fire Rescue

One person is missing in the water at Cherry Creek State Park, South Metro Fire Rescue officials said Saturday evening.
SMFR said its dive team was on-scene at the swim beach searching for the person who was reported missing.
Rescuers were using sonar equipment to assist.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office were also responding to the incident.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
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