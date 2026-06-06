1 person killed in Jeffco duplex fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person died following a fire at a duplex in Jefferson County early Saturday morning.

Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue responded to the home located on Vivian Street off 14th Avenue just after midnight Saturday morning. A neighbor reported smoke coming from the garage, according to a Facebook post from West Metro.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames and immediately started search and rescue operations, the post said.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire, West Metro said. Two escaped, but one person who was asleep upstairs did not make it out of the home and died, according to the post.

Firefighters located the victim and brought them out of the home. The victim will be identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, according to West Metro.

Two firefighters involved in the rescue suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. It's not clear if they have been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, West Metro said.