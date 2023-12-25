Watch Now
1 person dead, two others injured in Citadel Mall shooting

Police responded to a shots fired call at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs at around 4:34 p.m. and located the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
Shooting at The Citadel Mall
Posted at 8:50 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 22:50:16-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – One male died in a shooting at Citadel Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the mall at around 4:34 p.m. and located the victim dead from a gunshot wound.

According to a release, two other males were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and a female received minor injuries.

Police said it is believed shots were fired after a fight broke out between two separate groups of people at the mall.

Investigators said several people were detained and Colorado Springs police ask anyone with leads to contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7857.

