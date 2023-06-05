Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person dead in crash Monday morning; 5 injured in a separate wreck

3 crashes total across the Denver metro causing traffic delays and detours.
police
Posted at 7:23 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 09:47:11-04

One driver is dead after crashing near West 52nd St. and Sheridan Boulevard, Denver Police said Monday morning. DPD shut down Sheridan Boulevard, south of 52nd St. for hours.

The medical examiner has not yet identified the victim. The DPD investigation is ongoing.

Clear Creek Drive and Harlan Street is a good alternate route for morning commuters, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. You could also use Tennyson Street on the other side of Willis Case Golf Course.

In a separate wreck, five people were injured when two drivers crashed Monday morning near West 68th Ave. and Tower Road. The five people hurt were taken to the hospital, one of whom Denver Police said had serious injuries.

Tower Road shut down, causing traffic delays near Denver International Airport south of Peña Boulevard.

A few hours later, there was also a crash on Southbound Interstate-25 at the 88th Ave. bridge, 84th Ave, blocking a lane of traffic. Luber estimates the drive time is 30 minutes on Southbound I-25. Before jumping on the highway, Luber recommends using some of the side roads to get to 84th Ave.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360WATCHNUGGETSWED.png

Game 3 NBA Finals Wednesday on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside