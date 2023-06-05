1 person dead in crash Monday morning; 5 injured in a separate wreck

One driver is dead after crashing near West 52nd St. and Sheridan Boulevard, Denver Police said Monday morning. DPD shut down Sheridan Boulevard, south of 52nd St. for hours.

The medical examiner has not yet identified the victim. The DPD investigation is ongoing.

Clear Creek Drive and Harlan Street is a good alternate route for morning commuters, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. You could also use Tennyson Street on the other side of Willis Case Golf Course.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash involving one motorist near W 52 St / Sheridan Blvd. The one motorist involved was pronounced deceased. The Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim ID. Investigation is ongoing. #Denver pic.twitter.com/5VUo6YoxT1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 5, 2023

In a separate wreck, five people were injured when two drivers crashed Monday morning near West 68th Ave. and Tower Road. The five people hurt were taken to the hospital, one of whom Denver Police said had serious injuries.

Tower Road shut down, causing traffic delays near Denver International Airport south of Peña Boulevard.

I'm seeing delays around the serious crash on Tower Rd near 68th. 5 people in all were taken to the hospital, 1 with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/pPaHsU7rHE — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 5, 2023

A few hours later, there was also a crash on Southbound Interstate-25 at the 88th Ave. bridge, 84th Ave, blocking a lane of traffic. Luber estimates the drive time is 30 minutes on Southbound I-25. Before jumping on the highway, Luber recommends using some of the side roads to get to 84th Ave.

New north side wreck on SB 25 before 84th in the left free lane. pic.twitter.com/XQh8JIgbTH — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 5, 2023