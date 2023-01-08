4 pedestrians seriously injured in Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left four pedestrians seriously injured early Sunday morning.

The Denver Police Department reported the crash on Twitter at 12:36 a.m.

It happened at the intersection of 18th and Wazee streets in Lower Downtown Denver.

A vehicle struck the four pedestrians and then took off, according to the department. A description of the vehicle was not released.

All four were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their conditions are not known.