1 dead, 6 injured after wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A wrong-way driver was killed, and six people were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in western Colorado, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday at milepost 4 in Mesa County near the Utah state line.

Troopers said a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-70 collided head-on with a Ford F-150.

The impact sent the Subaru down an embankment, where it rolled onto its side and caught fire, according to the CSP.

The driver of the Subaru, a 32-year-old Colorado Springs woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, a 40-year-old Thornton man, and five passengers — including a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old girl — were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash. The Mesa County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased driver after next-of-kin notifications are completed.

The crash forced the closure of the interstate for several hours.

