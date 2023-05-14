1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and injured two others early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:28 a.m. on Chambers Road near East 38th Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said a man driving a 2000 Infinity I30 sedan was killed after his vehicle was broadsided by a 2012 Ford F250. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Infinity was making a left turn from the eastbound I-70 off-ramp onto North Chambers Road when the truck, traveling southbound on Chambers, struck the side of the sedan, according to police.

After the collision, the infinity went off the roadway and down an embankment. The call to police was initially reported as a rollover crash.

The two men in the Ford truck were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The identity of the fatal victim has not been released.

Police are still investigating the incident to determine fault and contributing factors, if any.

This is the second fatal crash in the city this weekend. A crash early Saturday morning on North Airport Boulevard left one man dead. Police said they suspect intoxication was a contributing factor in the crash.