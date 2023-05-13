Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Intoxication suspected in fatal head-on crash in Aurora

generic police lights.png
KMGH
generic police lights.png
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 16:10:09-04

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a head-on crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Police suspect intoxication was involved.

It happened around 4:29 a.m. on North Airport Boulevard just south of East Colfax Avenue., according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said a man driving a black 2011 Smart Car was killed after colliding head-on with a 2014 Subaru Outback. His identity has not been released.

The Smart Car was going northbound in the southbound lanes when the collision occurred, according to a department news release.

The driver of the Subaru, an adult male, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Police said they suspect intoxication was a contributing factor to the crash.

Any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage who hasn't already spoken to police, is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch free Denver7 news, streaming anytime on your Samsung TV Plus