Intoxication suspected in fatal head-on crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a head-on crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Police suspect intoxication was involved.

It happened around 4:29 a.m. on North Airport Boulevard just south of East Colfax Avenue., according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said a man driving a black 2011 Smart Car was killed after colliding head-on with a 2014 Subaru Outback. His identity has not been released.

The Smart Car was going northbound in the southbound lanes when the collision occurred, according to a department news release.

The driver of the Subaru, an adult male, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they suspect intoxication was a contributing factor to the crash.

Any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage who hasn't already spoken to police, is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.