1 dead, 1 critically hurt in US 36 crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A driver was killed and a second one was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 36 in Westminster early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes near the Sheridan Boulevard exit, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said after the crash, both drivers were critically injured and transported to the hospital, where one of them was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notifications.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The incident forced an hours-long closure of the westbound lanes.