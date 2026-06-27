Boulder-bound lanes of US 36 closed for 'extended period of time' after major crash

The Boulder-bound lanes of US Route 36 are closed after a "major crash," Mountain View Fire Rescue said in a post.

Officials said the road would be closed "for an extended period of time" and advised alternate routes.

Mountain View Fire Rescue's post recommended using McCaslin Road to either Marshall Road or South Boulder Road "to navigate the Boulder area."

Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation, the post said.

This is a developing story that may be updated.