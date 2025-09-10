Why many Colorado bike shops won’t repair e‑bikes purchased online

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Glenn Goodson thought he found a great deal buying his e‑bike online. Instead, he found himself stuck.

“There’s no place to get your bike repaired," he wrote to Denver7 Investigates. "They might send you the part to fix it, but that’s not guaranteed."

Denver7

Goodson eventually shipped the bike back, but said the experience was a warning to riders drawn to internet bargains.

At E‑Bike of Colorado in Louisville, owner Randy Caranci said this scenario is all too common. His shop, like many others, no longer services electrical issues with most direct‑to‑consumer e‑bikes.

"If it’s a mechanical issue, we’ll fix it, but if it’s an electrical issue… we don’t want to touch it because of the liability," Caranci said.

Six years ago, one customer brought an online‑bought e‑bike into Caranci's store. He said the battery overheated and began to smoke.

“We removed it immediately and brought it outside,” Caranci said.

Now, E-Bike of Colorado requires e-bike owners to remove their batteries before entering the store.

Denver7 Investigates Pictured: Randy Caranci

Caranci said another problem is the lack of manufacturer support. Many direct‑to‑consumer brands won’t sell parts to bike shops or honor warranty work, leaving shops to store broken bikes for months while owners wait for overseas parts.

Benedict Wright, education manager for Bicycle Colorado, said most brick‑and‑mortar shops he’s spoken with won’t service unfamiliar overseas brands. A big reason: risk and uncertainty.

Insurance concerns add another layer, with some carriers advising shops not to service certain e‑bikes at all.

While some riders buy online, thinking they’re saving hundreds, Wright said they may not factor in the long‑term cost.

“Are you getting a better value out of something you ride for years, or something cheaper that sits in the garage after six months because no one will fix it?” he asked.

Both Wright and Caranci suggest buyers research safety certifications and confirm with local shops whether they’ll service the brand before purchasing. Buyers in Colorado should also note that state e‑bike rebates only apply to bikes bought at brick‑and‑mortar locations.

"I think the consumer needs to be educated, and that’s what we’re here to do," Caranci said.

Why many Colorado bike shops won’t repair e‑bikes purchased online

Denver7