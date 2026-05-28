Why anyone can call themselves a home inspector in Colorado, and how to protect yourself

DENVER — In Colorado, there’s no license, no certification requirement, and no government oversight for home inspectors.

Anyone can put “home inspector” on a business card, with no mandated training or standards, leaving it up to buyers to vet them before purchasing a home.

We followed certified inspector Jason Adams with HomeTeam of Northeast Denver through a Denver home.

His job is to identify costly problems buyers don’t see, crawling through attics, checking plumbing and electrical systems and inspecting roofs and foundations.

“Colorado does not require home inspectors to be certified," Adams said. "You could call yourself a home inspector tomorrow and nobody would say otherwise. That’s not serving the consumer.”

According to the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), 35 states require home inspector licenses. Fifteen states do not — though some have statutes setting inspection standards and consumer protection rules.

Colorado has neither licensing nor statutory regulations, making it among the most unregulated.

In 2017, Colorado Senate Bill 17‑038 would have required inspectors to register with the Department of Regulatory Agencies, undergo background checks and operate under state oversight.

Realtors supported the bill, but it died in committee after a lack of industry support.

“We want a bill that protects the consumer… I am pro good licensing,” ASHI President Lisa Alajajian‑Giroux told Denver7's Jaclyn Allen.

She stressed their concerns at the time were about the bill’s structure, not the goal of regulation.

Without state rules, buyers rely on professional associations and referrals.

Kelly Moye with the Colorado Association of Realtors said a home inspector can make or break a deal and experience matters.

“Usually my clients have bad experiences when they have somebody who’s not a home inspector, like their dad or their uncle or the guy down the street who’s a contractor,” Moye said. “Having the right personality, plus the training, is very important.”

For now, experts recommend buyers take these steps:

Check for certification through ASHI or InterNACHI.

Ask if the inspector carries liability and errors & omissions insurance.

Get referrals from trusted real estate agents.

Attend the inspection and ask questions.

Clarify what’s included — some inspections exclude roofs, appliances, or testing for radon, mold and water quality.

Adams says the goal is protecting the consumer.

“Nobody wants more government in their life, but sometimes requiring that people have a minimum level of education is a good thing,” he said.

Resources:

ASHI “Find an Inspector” Tool: https://www.homeinspector.org/for-consumers/find-an-inspector/

InterNACHI Inspector Search: https://www.nachi.org/

Denver7