What happened after Denver7 Investigates' LazyDays story? More RV owners came forward

LOVELAND, Colo. — What started as a Denver7 Investigates report on judgments against former RV giant LazyDays RV quickly turned into something larger.

After reporting on those lawsuits last week, RV owners and consumer advocates began contacting Denver7 Investigates with a common message: the problems they are experiencing go far beyond a single dealership.

One of those calls came from Pete West, founder of the RV Advocacy Network.

"We wanted to hit the road and the freedom of the road," West told Denver7. "That's what they sell you."

West and his wife bought a brand-new RV hoping to travel the country. Instead, he said they found themselves dealing with recurring problems and helping other owners navigate similar issues.

"It's not so much the hassles we've had that bothered me so much, personally," West said. "It's the problems that so many other people and their families are having."

That concern led Denver7's Investigates to the Loveland RV Resort, where they met another RV owner, Mary Matt.

Matt said she purchased a brand-new 2025 RV earlier this year expecting years of travel and flexibility for her family. Instead, she said the issues started immediately.

"The day I walked into it," Matt said.

Matt said she has dealt with a series of problems ranging from leaking showers to other warranty-related repairs.

"Things that just shouldn't be happening in it, or I shouldn't even be dealing with at this early stage of ownership," she said.

The concerns raised by owners like Matt come as federal regulators and courts continue reviewing allegations involving portions of the RV industry.

A federal class-action lawsuit pending in Indiana alleges certain Grand Design RV products suffered from frame defects that caused property damage, repair costs and diminished value.

The lawsuit names both Grand Design RV and parent company Winnebago Industries. Both companies deny liability. The case is currently awaiting a decision on a motion to dismiss.

Meanwhile, federal regulators opened a preliminary evaluation involving certain 2017-2023 Grand Design Momentum and Solitude fifth-wheel trailers after receiving 23 complaints alleging excessive frame flex.

According to federal records, in 2025, complaints included allegations that cargo or entry doors opened while vehicles were in transit and that some slide-outs partially extended while being towed. Federal regulators have not publicly concluded that a defect exists.

Court records also show RV-related defect litigation is not limited to one manufacturer.

In a separate lawsuit involving certain Keystone Passport trailers, a federal court entered a judgment that provided for up to approximately $3.1 million in relief for qualifying class members. Keystone did not admit liability as part of that judgment.

Back in Colorado, last week's Denver7 investigation focused on two families who obtained large judgments against former RV dealer LazyDays RV.

Jacki and Alan Lebo said the RV they purchased had serious undisclosed damage.

"It not only took away our home, it took away our whole retirement plan, our dreams," Jacki Lebo told Denver7.

The Lebos have now started a GoFundMe campaign to try and raise money as they need to find permanent housing by the winter.

Since then, Denver7 Investigates found additional litigation involving former LazyDays entities outside Colorado. In Arizona, a wrongful death lawsuit alleges a LazyDays service center inspected a motorhome and failed to identify aging tires before a fatal rollover crash. Those allegations have not been proven in court. A separate Arizona federal order recently consolidated two cases involving former LazyDays-related defendants.

Similar stories inspired West to build an online community focused on helping RV owners document concerns, understand warranty issues and file complaints.

West said stronger federal oversight is needed. Industry representatives and manufacturers may disagree, but he believes more outside scrutiny would benefit consumers.

"Federal safety and compliance regulations, for one ... there are none. They are allowed to self-certify and self-regulate," said West, who encouraged owners to communicate in writing whenever possible.

He said consumers should save emails, photograph problems, maintain repair records and file formal complaints when appropriate.

For her part, Matt also said more accountability is needed.

"There needs to be transparency," she said. "There needs to be outside auditing. Someone else needs to be coming in and making sure they're doing what they say they're doing."

Denver7 contacted Grand Design RV and Keystone RV seeking comment on the allegations in the class-action litigation and the federal investigation. As of publication, Grand Design has not issued a response. The allegations in the lawsuits remain disputed and have not been proven in court. Keystone did not reply to emails.

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