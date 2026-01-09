Watch the very fitting way Gov. Polis declared Jan. 7, 2026 as Tony Kovaleski Day in Colorado

Longtime Denver7 investigator and broadcast television industry titan Tony Kovaleski is retiring, and Colorado's governor honored Tony's career in the perfect way on Wednesday.

Gov. Polis in an official proclamation deemed Jan. 7, 2026 Tony Kovaleski Day in the State of Colorado as a tribute to Tony's decades of service in TV news.

Polis surprised Tony during a station celebration, asking him the tough questions like Tony has done to those in power for years.



Watch the moment in the video player below:

A Denver7 30-minute special on his career highlights some of Tony’s most memorable moments and stories that set the agenda and made a difference in Denver.



You can watch that special here:

Tony Kovaleski: 40 Years of Accountability

Denver7