Victim released from hospital after semi crashes into Littleton gas station, crushing car

LITTLETON, Colo. — A person who was pulled from a car pinned between a semi-truck and a gas station has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Littleton Police Department.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 1:33 p.m. at a QuickTrip off of Belleview Avenue and S. Zuni Street.

The semi-truck pinned a car against the gas station wall, causing part of the wall to collapse. Littleton police officers and bystanders jumped into action, pulling out the person from inside of the pinned car before firefighters arrived. That person was transported to a hospital for their injuries and has since been released. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Littleton Police Department

About five employees and 25 customers were inside the building at the time and were safely evacuated, police said. None of them were injured.

Investigators say the driver of the semi, who refused medical treatment at the scene, believed the truck’s brakes failed before the crash.

Denver7 Investigates searched federal records related to the trucking company involved, which is CDS Transport.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the company has seven vehicles and six drivers. Records show that in the last two years, the company has been cited multiple times, including for one driver not having the proper commercial drivers license and two semi-trailers failing vehicle inspections for several violations.

Denver7 Investigates called and emailed the company for comment, but has not heard back at the time this article was published.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed yet.

In a statement, QuickTrip tells Denver7 Investigates the following:

“We are aware of the vehicle crash that impacted our Belleview Avenue store in Littleton and appreciate the quick response from South Metro Fire Rescue and the Littleton Police Department. No employees were injured. After assessing the damage, we completed the necessary safety checks and reopened the store last night.”

- Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager

