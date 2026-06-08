U.S. Department of Education investigating Cherry Creek Schools for 'racially discriminatory programming'

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it is investigating the Cherry Creek School District, alleging that it “sponsors a wide-range of racially discriminatory programming."

According to a press release, the department’s Office for Civil Rights will look into allegations that the school district sponsors clubs that exclude students based on race, requires teachers to consider race when assigning classes and provides differing levels of academic support based on race.

The investigation will determine whether or not the district violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by discriminating on the basis of race.

The school district issued a statement Monday afternoon, stating the announcement mischaracterizes the district’s programs.

“We strongly disagree with the characterization of District programming,” a Cherry Creek Schools spokesperson wrote in the statement. “The District has not yet received a copy of the complaint. Without the complaint, we are not in a position to respond further.”

The Department of Education press release also highlighted the school district’s Voices of Color parent committee, which it alleges grants preferential access and participation based on race and denies other parents an equal opportunity to participate in decisions that directly impact education.

The Cherry Creek Schools website states that the Voice of Color committee’s mission is to “foster an inclusive and safe environment to support the success of students of color.”

“These allegations of racially discriminatory conduct in this District seem to permeate almost every aspect of the school community, affecting students, teachers, and parents alike,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey stated in the Department of Education's press release. “Federal law prohibits racial discrimination, which means that race cannot be a factor in how the school educates its students or trains its teachers. Despite this, the District seems to be basing decisions about how to support students, teachers and parents solely on race. The Trump Administration will fully investigate these allegations and enforce federal education law to the fullest extent.”

This is the third school district in the metro area that the Trump Administration has investigated for supposed violations.

Last year, the Department of Education stated that Denver Public Schools violated Title IX by creating gender-neutral restrooms.

In March, the administration announced that it was giving Jefferson County Schools 10 days to reverse policies that allow transgender students to compete in girls’ sports and access girls' restrooms and other accommodations.

Last week, the Department of Education issued a warning letter to the Jeffco Schools, stating that impending action would come down in 10 days. The district responded by saying that the findings were based on “an erroneous claim.”

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