Two Colorado Department of Corrections employees under criminal investigations, records show

Seven employees with Colorado's Department of Corrections are currently on paid administrative leave, according to a CDOC spokesperson.

Two of them are the “subject of a criminal investigation”, according to state records.

On Friday, Denver7 Investigates confirmed the following employees are on leave:



Director of Adult Parole, David Wolfsgruber

Community Parole Officer, Nathan Oldorf

Associate Director of Administrative Service, John Cribari

Warden Ryan Long, who is listed as the warden for both the Denver Reception & Diagnostic Center and the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility, according to the state’s website.

Fremont Correctional Facility Warden Shane Stucker

Sterling Correctional Facility Warden Jeff Long

Program manager Joshua Dorcey

According to records on the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) website, both Oldorf and Cribari are under criminal investigation. The action was issued against Cribari on March 12 and Oldorf on March 13. These actions are both allegations, not convictions.

In a statement to Denver7, a spokesperson for CDOC said:

“We can not comment on personnel matters, including the reasons for administrative leave or potential investigations.”

Denver7 previously confirmed Warden Ryan Long was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 16 pending the completion of an internal investigation. It is unclear whether he returned to work before being placed on his current leave.

