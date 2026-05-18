Trial date set in case against Colorado contractor accused of theft

The case against a Colorado contractor accused of defrauding dozens of customers over a multi-year stretch and stealing more than $1 million finally has a trial date.

Sean Schwalb, the owner of Schwalb Builders, was in Denver District Court on Monday where a judge set his trial for Jan. 8, 2027. The trial is slated for three weeks.

Schwalb is facing more than 50 counts of theft, money laundering and violating the state’s organized crime act.

Denver7 Investigates has been following the case against Schwalb for more than two years and has spoken to multiple victims who either paid Schwalb Builders for projects and never had any work done. In some cases, the company started demolition and left their homes in ruins before disappearing.

The case has faced several delays as Schwalb has gone through multiple attorneys. The trial will come roughly two years after his arrest.

Schwalb, along with his father Avi and other employees, were indicted in December 2024 and arrested in January 2025.

Avi Schwalb, who faced 47 charges in his case, was convicted on all charges in February and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Multiple employees who faced charges have accepted plea deals. One former project manager, Kevin Allbritton, has a trial set for August.

Denver7