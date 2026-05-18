Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
39  WX Alerts
NewsContact Denver7Denver7 Investigates

Actions

Trial date set in case against Colorado contractor accused of theft

Sean Schwalb's trial will start Jan. 8, 2027, roughly two years after he was arrested
Sean Schwalb in court during fraud case proceedings
Cameron Duckworth
Sean Schwalb appears in Denver District Court nearly a year after his indictment.
Sean Schwalb in court during fraud case proceedings
Posted

The case against a Colorado contractor accused of defrauding dozens of customers over a multi-year stretch and stealing more than $1 million finally has a trial date.

Sean Schwalb, the owner of Schwalb Builders, was in Denver District Court on Monday where a judge set his trial for Jan. 8, 2027. The trial is slated for three weeks.

Schwalb is facing more than 50 counts of theft, money laundering and violating the state’s organized crime act.

Denver7 Investigates has been following the case against Schwalb for more than two years and has spoken to multiple victims who either paid Schwalb Builders for projects and never had any work done. In some cases, the company started demolition and left their homes in ruins before disappearing.

The case has faced several delays as Schwalb has gone through multiple attorneys. The trial will come roughly two years after his arrest.

Schwalb, along with his father Avi and other employees, were indicted in December 2024 and arrested in January 2025.

Avi Schwalb, who faced 47 charges in his case, was convicted on all charges in February and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Multiple employees who faced charges have accepted plea deals. One former project manager, Kevin Allbritton, has a trial set for August.

investigates-banner.png
Got a tip? Send it to the Denver7 Investigates team
Use the form below to send us a comment or story idea you'd like the Denver7 Investigates team to check out. You can also email investigates@Denver7.com or call our newsroom at 303-832-0200.

denver7-investigates-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 Investigates