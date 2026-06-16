Three longtime Arc Thrift Store employees honored as this year’s Arc Heroes

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — For some people, a job is just a paycheck. For Cara DeCamp, Dusty Schrage and Jack Marks, work means purpose, community and pride.

This year, Arc recognized each of them as 2026 Arc Heroes for their years of advocacy, leadership and joy in the work they do.

Cara DeCamp – Centennial Store

One of the first hires at Arc’s Centennial store 10 years ago, Cara De Camp has done a little bit of everything: greeting customers at the door, stocking bookshelves, organizing shoes and working the clothing racks.

“I'm happy people come in shopping,” she said with a smile.

Cara’s mother, Claire DeCamp, says her daughter’s positive spirit never wavers.

“She’s the nicest person I’ve ever met, happy every day, never an unkind word. She doesn’t know how to be mean,” Claire De Camp said.

When the store surprised her with the Arc Hero award, staff formed a chain and applauded as Cara told them, “I won, I won!”

Arc Store Manager Ed King, who hired Cara, says she’s grown in confidence and skill.

“She’s indicative of the type of individual who comes here, finds new opportunities and does something different than they ever would have done otherwise,” he said.

Dusty Schrage – Brighton Store

Dusty Schrage’s careful, precise way of hanging clothes — checking zippers, buttons and color‑coordinating — is his trademark after 15 years at Arc.

“Work is pretty fun,” he says. “It’s like chores!”

His mom, Pam Tromanhauser, says Arc transformed her son’s life, especially compared to his first job in another state, where he was paid just 14 cents an hour.

“When we moved to Colorado, Arc paid him fairly and gave him raises as his skills improved,” she said. “It’s given him a career, a purpose and a place to call home.”

Dusty loves being recognized as a hero. “Yes, I am a hero,” he said with a smile. “It’s pretty fun, and I like to do all the different things for the rest of my life.”

Jack Marks – Greeley Store

Jack Marks has been at Arc for nearly 22 years and said the Greeley store is like a family to him.

“What is Arc’s mission? Well, that’s a simple one,” he said. “To help those with developmental disabilities.”

His work ranges from packing donations to assisting with clean‑outs, but the connection with co‑workers stands out most.

“Every store is its own family of workers,” Jack said. “You’ve got to help your family.”

Arc’s Mission and Impact

For more than 50 years, Arc Thrift Stores has been part of Colorado communities, providing affordable shopping while funding programs that advocate for and empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy.

Denver7 is a proud partner with Arc Thrift Stores for their fundraising gala, which will be held in September 2026.

Denver7's Jaclyn Allen will emcee as your Denver7 team walks the runway in an Arc Thrift fashion show alongside this year’s Arc Heroes and Arc Ambassadors.

Denver7