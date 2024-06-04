Tenants at Jefferson County senior living facility given only 30 days to find somewhere else

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Families with loved ones living at Villagio Senior Living in Jefferson County are left scrambling to find them new homes after the facility announced it is closing, just one month after notifying tenants.

Multiple family members reached out to Denver7, saying the living facility notified them on May 13 of the closure happening on June 13.

"I started to like, panic," said Thanhnguyet Vo, whose father lived at the facility since 2018 until now.

Vo's father is an 86-year-old with dementia.

"It's not easy to find a place in 30 days and then pull all your finances together and pull all your resources," said Vo.

Denver7 obtained a copy of the notice sent to families. The letter reads, in part:

"We are sad to be delivering this news, as we are very proud of the community of residents and team members here at the Villagio; but we also understand in this atypical economic environment, that difficult decisions must be made." Villagio Senior Living

Vo claims the living facility never discussed the possibility of raising rates with tenants.

"Being caregivers and loved ones of residents, we have a stake in it, too. I consider us stakeholders in the business decision too, and we were never given a chance to even say anything until it was already over," said Vo.

According to a report published by the American Health Care Association in August 2023, 579 nursing homes have closed throughout the country since 2020.

Denver7 called and emailed Villagio Senior Living to find out why the facility would be closing, but have yet to hear back from anyone at the center.

