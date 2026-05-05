Spirit Airlines' shutdown could impact Colorado travelers’ costs, options

DENVER — Spirit Airlines’ shutdown over the weekend may not seem like a big deal for Colorado, since the ultra‑low‑cost carrier hasn’t operated from Denver International Airport since 2024.

But travel experts warn the impact here could still be significant.

“There are certainly some travelers who perhaps might not fly Spirit out of Denver International, who do fly elsewhere with it in their travel diet,” said AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley. “Those folks will be affected. They no longer have this option.”

McKinley said removing a low‑cost carrier also reduces competition and typically results in higher fares, even in markets where the airline no longer operates flights.

“All travelers will be affected," he said. "Taking off one of these low‑cost carriers will probably have an inflationary impact on every airline."

The shutdown comes as many carriers are cutting the most affordable flights, often red‑eye or off‑peak routes, citing high jet fuel prices.

McKinley said that leaves fewer flights on the market and "fewer flights mean fewer options for travelers. That’s bad news because it means higher costs.”

In the short term, Denver‑based Frontier Airlines is offering “rescue fares,” summer pass deals, and additional flights to attract former Spirit customers.

But McKinley warned that “over time, losing competition will increase pricing. We know that for a fact.”

Chad Kendall, an aviation professor at MSU Denver, said Colorado travelers could see higher fares in popular markets that Spirit once dominated, such as South Florida and Las Vegas.

“You’re going to see price increases in the markets that Spirit had the largest presence in,” he said.

Experts say the “low‑cost” model was already under strain from high fuel and labor costs.

McKinley advised Colorado travelers to protect themselves by booking early and paying with a credit card.

“If you know you need to go somewhere, book as early as you can,” he said.

While some last‑minute deals may still appear, experts say travelers will have to decide whether the new low-cost option is still affordable.

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