Sources: Denver East High shooting suspect faced prior weapons charges

DENVER — Multiple sources have confirmed to Denver7 Investigates that the alleged shooter who wounded two faculty members at Denver East High School Wednesday had a prior arrest on alleged weapons charges.

Austin Lyle, 17, was also still on probation at the time of the shooting, according to sources.

He was "disciplined for violations of board policy and was removed from Overland High School," according to Cherry Creek Public Schools.

Sources tell Denver7 Investigates that police arrested Lyle in late 2021 and prosecutors charged him with felony possession of a dangerous weapon and having a large capacity magazine. He was ordered into a court-ordered diversion program for youth and was later placed on probation.

Lyle was patted down each day at East High School as part of a safety agreement. Wednesday’s shooting occurred during that pat down, according to the Denver Police Department.

It’s still unclear what Lyle intended to do with the weapon he was carrying had it not been found. Lyle was found dead later that day of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of Park County.