Second Centennial nursing home employee surrenders to police

CENTENNIAL — The second employee at a Centennial nursing home facing criminal charges related to the treatment of a 92-year-old resident who suffered a broken leg surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday, Denver7 Investigates has learned.

Zainab Namale, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) is one of two employees of Orchard Park Health Care Center, 6005 S. Holly St., who were arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Namale and Patience Jackson, a certified nursing assistant (CNA), both face felony charges that include criminal negligence and crimes against an at-risk person after 92-year-old Vilma McGuire Ohlen was taken to the hospital with two broken bones in her leg last month.

Jackson was taken into custody Wednesday at her Aurora home after sheriff’s deputies went to the nursing home.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Erik Van Cleave told Denver7 Investigates that statements provided from the two suspects and the director of nursing during the investigation to law enforcement did not coincide with evidence.

Denver7 Investigates also spoke exclusively with McGuire Ohlen’s family members, who said they never got answers as to what happened that led to her injuries.

“I mean if this is going to happen here, how will we ever know when she will be safe,” said Christine Ohlen, the victim’s stepdaughter-in-law.

Van Cleave told Denver7 Investigates he believes more arrests may follow.

Denver7 Investigates reached out to Orchard Park Health Care Center on Thursday. A law firm representing the facility provided the response below:

Orchard Park Health Care Center prides itself on providing safe and high-quality care to its residents through its qualified and caring staff. As a testament to Orchard Park’s commitment to its residents and their families, Orchard Park has been recognized as a Five-Star Quality Rated facility by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and has received the Governor’s Gold Seal Award by demonstrating excellence over a sustained period. Orchard Park is also certified by the Joint Commission on Accreditation for Health Care Organizations.

Orchard Park will not comment on ongoing investigations but has cooperated while providing its residents with the high-quality care they expect and deserve.

