Watch Now
NewsContact Denver7Denver7 Investigates

Actions

Second Centennial nursing home employee surrenders to police

Two Orchard Park Health Care Center employees face criminal charges related to a 92-year-old resident who was taken to the hospital with a two broken bones in her leg in May
Posted
and last updated
The second employee at a Centennial nursing home facing criminal charges related to the treatment of a 92-year-old resident who suffered a broken leg surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday.
Second Centennial nursing home employee surrenders to police
CO nursing home employee arrested amid investigation into resident's broken leg
orchard park follow up investigates4.png
Orchard Park 1.jpg

CENTENNIAL — The second employee at a Centennial nursing home facing criminal charges related to the treatment of a 92-year-old resident who suffered a broken leg surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday, Denver7 Investigates has learned.

Zainab Namale, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) is one of two employees of Orchard Park Health Care Center, 6005 S. Holly St., who were arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Namale and Patience Jackson, a certified nursing assistant (CNA), both face felony charges that include criminal negligence and crimes against an at-risk person after 92-year-old Vilma McGuire Ohlen was taken to the hospital with two broken bones in her leg last month.

orchard park medical center investigates.png

Jackson was taken into custody Wednesday at her Aurora home after sheriff’s deputies went to the nursing home.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Erik Van Cleave told Denver7 Investigates that statements provided from the two suspects and the director of nursing during the investigation to law enforcement did not coincide with evidence.

Denver7 Investigates also spoke exclusively with McGuire Ohlen’s family members, who said they never got answers as to what happened that led to her injuries.

orchard park health care center.png

“I mean if this is going to happen here, how will we ever know when she will be safe,” said Christine Ohlen, the victim’s stepdaughter-in-law.

Van Cleave told Denver7 Investigates he believes more arrests may follow.

Denver7 Investigates reached out to Orchard Park Health Care Center on Thursday. A law firm representing the facility provided the response below:

Orchard Park Health Care Center prides itself on providing safe and high-quality care to its residents through its qualified and caring staff. As a testament to Orchard Park’s commitment to its residents and their families, Orchard Park has been recognized as a Five-Star Quality Rated facility by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and has received the Governor’s Gold Seal Award by demonstrating excellence over a sustained period. Orchard Park is also certified by the Joint Commission on Accreditation for Health Care Organizations.

Orchard Park will not comment on ongoing investigations but has cooperated while providing its residents with the high-quality care they expect and deserve.

investigates-banner.png
Got a tip? Send it to the Denver7 Investigates team
Use the form below to send us a comment or story idea you'd like the Denver7 Investigates team to check out. You can also email investigates@Denver7.com or call our newsroom at 303-832-0200.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.