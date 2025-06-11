Centennial nursing home employee arrested after investigation into resident's broken leg

CENTENNIAL — One employee at a nursing home in Centennial is in custody Wednesday and faces several criminal charges connected with the treatment of a 92-year-old resident. A warrant is out for a second employee.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office conducted the arrest at the home of the suspect, identified as Patience Jackson. Both Jackson and the person with an active warrant are employees of Orchard Park Health Care Center, located at 6005 S. Holly St. in Centennial. The second employee, identified as Zainab Namale, has promised law enforcement that she will surrender in 24 hours.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Sources tell Denver7 Investigates that the employees are facing felony charges related to injuries suffered by 92-year-old Vilma McGuire Ohlen, a Orchard Park Health Care Center resident who was taken to the hospital with two broken bones in her leg last month.

Denver7 obtained a video of the arrest on Wednesday, which you can watch below.

First arrest in connection with Orchard Park Medical Center resident's broken leg

A social worker from Sky Ridge Medical Center alerted McGuire Ohlen's family of some concerns regarding her care at Orchard Park. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigated and found that the story given to police was not consistent with the injuries sustained by the victim.

Denver7 Investigates, who had received a tip from sources that an arrest was imminent, was on scene and captured footage of the arrest. The lead detective told Denver7 Investigates he expects more arrests to come from this incident and is asking anyone with concerns regarding care or treatment at Orchard Park to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 720-874-3600.

McGuire Ohlen's family members said they were “stunned” to learn that the staff’s story was not adding up.

“I mean, you feel helpless because you don't know where you can take your family member to be safe,” Velma’s stepson Brett Ohlen told Denver7 Investigates in an exclusive interview.

Denver7

Ohlen and his wife both said staff at Orchard Park have not explained to them about what happened that led to Velma’s broken bones, despite multiple requests.

“It was a definite betrayal of trust. And I'm feeling it,” Ohlen said. “This is unbelievable. It's like an onion. And each step is just even more absolutely unbelievable.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7