RTD officially swears in new police chief

After a year of conflict, controversy and a contentious lawsuit with its previous chief, the Regional Transportation District officially opened the book on a new chapter Tuesday.

Steve Martingano was officially sworn in as RTD’s new police chief. He previous served in a deputy role under now former Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who was let go from the position in September after being placed on administrative leave.

Tuesday marked the first day as RTD chief of police and emergency management for Steve Martingano. Denver7 Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski grabbed a one-on-one interview with the new chief. Watch the full clip below.

In November, Fitzgerald filed a lawsuit against RTD alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. That lawsuit is still going through the legal process. RTD's termintion letter stated Fitzgerald was fired for violation of policy and not adhering to RTD's values.

“We’re not here to focus on what’s gone wrong. We’re here to move forward, to provide solutions and create positive change,” Martingano said during his swearing-in ceremony. “As I step into this role, I do so with great humility and even greater optimism.”

Martingano is not new to controversy and has previously addressed difficult questions about details uncovered in multiple Denver7 Investigations, including regarding RTD Park-N-Ride thefts in 2022.

Fitzgerald’s lawsuit specifically names Martingano 41 times and includes accusations of discrimination and harassment against Fitzgerald and other Black officers. It specifically notes, “Deputy Chief Steven Martingano, a White male who predated Dr. Fitzgerald and was passed over for Dr. Fitzgerald’s post, began his mission to undermine and oust Dr. Fitzgerald because of his race.”

Martingano told Denver7 Investigates on Tuesday that there is no conflict between Fitzgerald and him and said that they had a good relationship.

“I don’t even want to talk about the lawsuit. That’s obviously an ongoing thing, but like I said with the chief, I felt I got along with him well,” Martingano said.

Martingano said the organization did a nationwide search and that he was the most qualified candidate.

He previously applied for the job but Fitzgerald was selected over him.

“I think in life we have opportunities and we capitalize on those as we move forward on this thing we call life,” RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson said, after being asked if hiring Fitgerald was a mistake.

Now, she says Martingano is more qualified for the position compared to before, earning a master’s degree and receiving training from the FBI.

“Chief Martingano has done a myriad of different things since last time,” Johnson said.