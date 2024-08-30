Paul Peavey case: Homicide suspect ID'ed, was arrested on unrelated charge just hours before body was found

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect has been identified in connection with the death of Paul Peavey, a dog breeder who was found dead Saturday near Idaho Springs, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

The sheriff’s office submitted an affidavit for a warrant to charge Sergio Ferrer, 36, with first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery.

Peavey was first reported missing to the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office Aug. 21 and was found just before noon on Aug. 24 by a group of volunteers in the 1000 block of Two Brothers Road north of Idaho Springs.

Denver7

Ferrer was arrested around 4 p.m.. that day — just hours after Peavey’s body was discovered — on an unrelated warrant out of Nebraska for failing to appear on a weapons charge. At the time, he was already considered a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

The Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office confirmed Peavey’s death was a homicide, and said the cause of death “is consistent with a gunshot wound.”

Elite European Dobermans

“Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, along with assistance from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, have since been able to establish enough evidence to support today’s recommended charges related to the homicide investigation,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The district attorney’s office will determine final charges. Denver7 Investigates has requested the arrest affidavit.

Earlier this week, Clear Creek County Sheriff Matt Harris apologized in a statement for not doing enough to search for Peavey after the initial missing person’s report.

Denver7 Investigates spoke one-on-one with Sheriff Harris on Wednesday to respond to failures within his department and expressed his disappointment.

“Our initial response was unacceptable,” Harris told Denver7 Investigates. “For lack of a better phrase, we blew it off and didn’t investigate it thoroughly.”

Watch our interview with Sheriff Harris in the video below.

Clear Creek Sheriff takes responsibility for missteps during Paul Peavey death investigation

Peavey bred Dobermans and up to 10 puppies were reported missing from his property. All of the puppies are microchipped, according to the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office. The agency also noted they suspected the puppies may have been sold through social media sites occurring as early as Aug. 20. Bryce Peavler and his wife were supposed to buy one of the puppies on Sunday, he told Denver7 on Thursday.

“I think justice for Paul is the most important thing here,” Peavler said.

Elite European Dobermans

Peavey was first reported missing Wednesday after he hadn’t been heard from for 48 hours, but according to Harris, a deputy called the reporting party back, but did not go out to Peavey’s property.

The next day, the reporting party called again and spoke to a different deputy who entered Peavey as a missing person in state and national databases, went to Peavey’s property, interviewed several people, pinged his cell phone location and requested a welfare check in the county where Peavey was planning to move.

Harris said his office should have searched the property more thoroughly, shared information on social media and took part in the search on Saturday.

Harris vowed that his office would do better in the future.

“Somebody called our department asking for assistance and we didn’t investigate it thoroughly,” Harris told Denver7 Investigates on Wednesday. “It’s very disappointing, but it is what it is. We failed and we didn’t handle it correctly. … As humans, we often learn from mistakes and this is certainly going to be a learning experience for our agency.”

Harris was sworn in as sheriff in December 2023, taking over a department reeling from the June 2022 shooting death of Christian Glass that saw multiple deputies charged in the killing.

In trying to rebound the department’s approach and reputation, Harris has pledged transparency and accountability from the sheriff’s office.

“I made a commitment to the community, to the public, to our commissioners when I was appointed as sheriff that we were going to bring accountability, integrity and professionalism to the county and to the department,” he said.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 303-670-7567 or crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us or can submit an anonymous tip here.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.

Denver7