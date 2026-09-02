Park County manager fired by Board of Commissioners

Park County Manager Lucas Meyer was fired by the Board of Commissioners in a move that was made official at a board meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution stating that Meyer was terminated, effective Aug. 31.

Meyer had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 21, when the board held a special meeting and met in executive session, according to the resolution.

On Tuesday, the agenda included another executive session prior to voting on the resolution to fire Meyer. However, during the meeting, the commissioners said they did not need to meet privately.

The board did not discuss the firing during the meeting, and the resolution does not include any reason.

A county spokesperson did not respond to Denver7’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, Denver7 Investigates reported on a lawsuit against Meyer filed by Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, Undersheriff Steve Spodyak and Spodyak’s wife, Katie. The lawsuit alleges that Meyer spread defamatory rumors about those three.

An attorney for Meyer declined to comment, except to note that the termination was not related to the lawsuit.

Denver7