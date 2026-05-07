'You're a liar': Park County sheriff takes county manager to court over defamation claims

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, Undersheriff Steve Spodyak and Spodyak's wife Katie are personally suing the county manager for slander and defamation, alleging he spread damaging lies about them throughout the small Colorado mountain community.

“This has crossed the line,” Katie Spodyak said.

▶ Watch: Denver7's Jennifer Kovaleski reports as the Park County sheriff takes the county manager to court over defamation claims

Park County sheriff takes county manager to court over defamation claims

Court filings obtained by Denver7 Investigates detail the allegations, including claims that Park County Manager Lucas Meyer told a sheriff’s deputy that Spodyak beat his wife, was arrested and that McGraw covered it up. The lawsuit also accuses Meyer of telling the deputy that Spodyak was “embezzling county funding” and that McGraw had been “receiving kickbacks” from a former county manager in the past. The lawsuit was first filed in February.

"I just about fell out of my chair. It was such a wild tale. I was astounded," McGraw said.

All three deny the claims.

“None of the allegations in this lawsuit are true,” Steve Spodyak said.

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“Steve has never hurt me. He's never raised a hand to me. There's never been any domestic violence in our household ever,” Katie said.

McGraw said Meyer had the ability to verify the claims were false before repeating them.

“As a county manager, he can verify, he can look in the records to verify that this ever happened and he never did,” McGraw said.

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The three say the allegations have taken a personal and emotional toll.

“It's hurtful. And it's not something I ever thought I would have to defend against,” Katie said.

“These are the people that I care about the most,” Steve Spodyak said, becoming emotional.

The lawsuit comes during a politically significant time in Park County with an election for a new sheriff later this year. McGraw said he is retiring, and Spodyak is running to replace him.

For the plaintiffs, they said the lawsuit is about clearing their names and holding Meyer accountable.

“I hope that the outcome is that my name is cleared and that my wife's name is cleared and that Sheriff McGraw's name is cleared,” Steve said.

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“You're a liar, you should not be doing this, and you need to do what is right,” McGraw said, directing a message to Meyer.

In his court response, Meyer denied the claims and accused the plaintiffs of making statements that were “objectively improper with no proof.”

Meyer declined a request for an on-camera interview. His attorney told Denver7 Investigates in a statement, “Mr. Meyer will not comment on the allegations or the merits outside of court.”

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McGraw said the public deserves to know what is happening.

“This is important to get out. You know, people need to know what's going on,” McGraw said.

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